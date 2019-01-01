QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
71.38 - 71.38
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
2.33/3.26%
52 Wk
61.9 - 72.65
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
170.72
Open
71.38
P/E
32.89
EPS
5.85
Shares
117.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SalMar ASA produces and sells farmed salmon internationally. It operates hatcheries and controls the farming at all stages until the fish are ready to be harvested, processed, and packaged into various products. Products are developed with new mixes and packing methods to make it more convenient for customers. The salmon are sold through an in-house salesforce and through close partners of the company. Proximity to customers and tracking the use of resources plays a factor in delivering the raw material. Customers include importers, exporters, and larger processing companies and retail chains.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SalMar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SalMar (SALRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SalMar (OTCPK: SALRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SalMar's (SALRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SalMar.

Q

What is the target price for SalMar (SALRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SalMar

Q

Current Stock Price for SalMar (SALRF)?

A

The stock price for SalMar (OTCPK: SALRF) is $71.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:54:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SalMar (SALRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SalMar.

Q

When is SalMar (OTCPK:SALRF) reporting earnings?

A

SalMar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SalMar (SALRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SalMar.

Q

What sector and industry does SalMar (SALRF) operate in?

A

SalMar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.