SalMar ASA produces and sells farmed salmon internationally. It operates hatcheries and controls the farming at all stages until the fish are ready to be harvested, processed, and packaged into various products. Products are developed with new mixes and packing methods to make it more convenient for customers. The salmon are sold through an in-house salesforce and through close partners of the company. Proximity to customers and tracking the use of resources plays a factor in delivering the raw material. Customers include importers, exporters, and larger processing companies and retail chains.