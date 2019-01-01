Capitan Investment (OTC:SAHRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$-63.3K
Earnings History
No Data
Capitan Investment Questions & Answers
When is Capitan Investment (OTCPK:SAHRF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Capitan Investment
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Capitan Investment (OTCPK:SAHRF)?
There are no earnings for Capitan Investment
What were Capitan Investment’s (OTCPK:SAHRF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Capitan Investment
