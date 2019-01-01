QQQ
Capitan Investment Ltd, formerly Sahara Energy Ltd is a junior resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada.

Capitan Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Capitan Investment (SAHRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capitan Investment (OTCPK: SAHRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capitan Investment's (SAHRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capitan Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Capitan Investment (SAHRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capitan Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Capitan Investment (SAHRF)?

A

The stock price for Capitan Investment (OTCPK: SAHRF) is $0.0119 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:46:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capitan Investment (SAHRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capitan Investment.

Q

When is Capitan Investment (OTCPK:SAHRF) reporting earnings?

A

Capitan Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capitan Investment (SAHRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capitan Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Capitan Investment (SAHRF) operate in?

A

Capitan Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.