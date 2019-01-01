QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
AB Sagax is a property company which invests in commercial properties with a focus on the warehouse and light industry segment. The company owns properties in Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Denmark, with a total rental space of more than 2 million square metres. A significant proportion of the company's real estate portfolio is located in the Stockholm and Helsinki regions. The company's revenue consists primarily of rental income for the provision of premises, of which the majority is derived from the government, municipalities or companies with significant sales.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sagax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sagax (SAGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sagax (OTCPK: SAGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sagax's (SAGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sagax.

Q

What is the target price for Sagax (SAGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sagax

Q

Current Stock Price for Sagax (SAGXF)?

A

The stock price for Sagax (OTCPK: SAGXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sagax (SAGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sagax.

Q

When is Sagax (OTCPK:SAGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sagax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sagax (SAGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sagax.

Q

What sector and industry does Sagax (SAGXF) operate in?

A

Sagax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.