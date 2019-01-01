Safer Shot Inc is engaged in developing a line of non-lethal weapons that utilize a proprietary kinetic projectile cartridge. The weapon system incapacitates an assailant without the risk of inflicting serious injury or death. The silicon coated projectile ruptures on impact producing a putty-like substance that disables a target without breaking the skin or entering the body. Its products include The Safer Shot Bouncer Cartridge System, Safer Shot Bouncer M-22, Safer Shot Mini and Safer Shot Bouncer M-11.