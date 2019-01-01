QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Safer Shot Inc is engaged in developing a line of non-lethal weapons that utilize a proprietary kinetic projectile cartridge. The weapon system incapacitates an assailant without the risk of inflicting serious injury or death. The silicon coated projectile ruptures on impact producing a putty-like substance that disables a target without breaking the skin or entering the body. Its products include The Safer Shot Bouncer Cartridge System, Safer Shot Bouncer M-22, Safer Shot Mini and Safer Shot Bouncer M-11.

Safer Shot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safer Shot (SAFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safer Shot (OTCEM: SAFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safer Shot's (SAFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safer Shot.

Q

What is the target price for Safer Shot (SAFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Safer Shot

Q

Current Stock Price for Safer Shot (SAFS)?

A

The stock price for Safer Shot (OTCEM: SAFS) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:24:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safer Shot (SAFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safer Shot.

Q

When is Safer Shot (OTCEM:SAFS) reporting earnings?

A

Safer Shot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safer Shot (SAFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safer Shot.

Q

What sector and industry does Safer Shot (SAFS) operate in?

A

Safer Shot is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.