Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.09 - 3.31
Mkt Cap
684.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
60.02
EPS
0
Shares
206.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Safilo Group makes sunglasses and prescription eyewear. It is engaged in design, production, and wholesale distribution of its products through a network of independent distributors and commercial subsidiaries. Its products are sold through the Carrera, Smith, Polaroid and Oxydo brands, as well as a range of other licensed brands. The company operates solely through the wholesale segment channels and divides itself into the following four geographical segments: Italy, Europe, America, and Asia. The company earns most of its revenue from the America business segment.

Analyst Ratings

Safilo Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safilo Group (SAFLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safilo Group (OTCPK: SAFLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safilo Group's (SAFLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safilo Group.

Q

What is the target price for Safilo Group (SAFLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Safilo Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Safilo Group (SAFLY)?

A

The stock price for Safilo Group (OTCPK: SAFLY) is $3.31 last updated Mon Nov 29 2021 15:28:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safilo Group (SAFLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safilo Group.

Q

When is Safilo Group (OTCPK:SAFLY) reporting earnings?

A

Safilo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safilo Group (SAFLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safilo Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Safilo Group (SAFLY) operate in?

A

Safilo Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.