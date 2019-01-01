QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
401M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-17.19
Shares
111.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sanden Corp is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through two segments. The company's automotive systems segment manufactures and distributes automotive air conditioning systems and air-conditioner compressors. The commercial store systems segment manufactures and distributes automatic vending machines, commercial freezers, and refrigerated showcases. Sanden Holdings' products are provided to customers including multinational automobile makers, beverage manufacturers, and home users. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Asian market.

Sanden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanden (SAEOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanden (OTCEM: SAEOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sanden's (SAEOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanden.

Q

What is the target price for Sanden (SAEOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanden

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanden (SAEOF)?

A

The stock price for Sanden (OTCEM: SAEOF) is $3.6 last updated Thu Jan 14 2021 15:20:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanden (SAEOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanden.

Q

When is Sanden (OTCEM:SAEOF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanden (SAEOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanden.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanden (SAEOF) operate in?

A

Sanden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.