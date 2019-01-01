Sanden Corp is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through two segments. The company's automotive systems segment manufactures and distributes automotive air conditioning systems and air-conditioner compressors. The commercial store systems segment manufactures and distributes automatic vending machines, commercial freezers, and refrigerated showcases. Sanden Holdings' products are provided to customers including multinational automobile makers, beverage manufacturers, and home users. The company generates the majority of its sales from the Asian market.