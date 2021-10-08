 Skip to main content

Hyundai Joins Shell's 'Project Neptune' For Hydrogen Infrastructure Development
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
  • Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) announced Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) has partnered with  Equilon Enterprises LLC (Shell Hydrogen) to encourage the growth of hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California.
  • The agreement, known as Project Neptune, supports Shell Hydrogen's construction of 48 additional and two upgraded hydrogen refueling stations across California beginning in 2021.
  • As its part, Hyundai has committed to fueling cell vehicle sales growth, supporting the expanding hydrogen infrastructure.
  • The new hydrogen stations will be partially funded by public funds from the California Energy Commission (CEC). 
  • In March 2021, Hyundai signed a new five-year Global Business Cooperation Agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTC: RYDAF) to expand collaboration on clean energy solutions.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading unchanged at $40.00 on the last check Friday.

