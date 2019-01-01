QQQ
Range
9.05 - 9.05
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.35/3.61%
52 Wk
9.32 - 16.05
Mkt Cap
292.9M
Payout Ratio
390.96
Open
9.05
P/E
95.9
EPS
-21.71
Shares
32.4M
Outstanding
Ryobi Ltd operates in three segments: Die Castings, Builder's Hardware, and Printing Equipment. Die castings consist of die-cast products for the automobile industry and various other industries; Printing equipment consists of offset printing presses and peripherals; and Builder's Hardware includes door closers, hinges, and architectural hardware products. The majority of its revenue comes from the Die Castings segment.

Ryobi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryobi (RYBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryobi (OTCPK: RYBIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ryobi's (RYBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ryobi.

Q

What is the target price for Ryobi (RYBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ryobi

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryobi (RYBIF)?

A

The stock price for Ryobi (OTCPK: RYBIF) is $9.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:48:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryobi (RYBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ryobi.

Q

When is Ryobi (OTCPK:RYBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Ryobi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ryobi (RYBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryobi.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryobi (RYBIF) operate in?

A

Ryobi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.