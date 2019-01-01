QQQ
Range
0.15 - 0.15
Vol / Avg.
4K/36.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
90.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.15
P/E
-
Shares
589.3M
Outstanding
Rex Minerals Ltd is a minerals exploration, evaluation and development in Australia. Its project include Hillside Copper, Gold and Iron Ore mine situated in the south of the township of Ardrossan on the Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. It also holds interests in Hog Ranch Property, located in Washoe County in north-west Nevada.

Rex Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rex Minerals (RXRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rex Minerals (OTCQB: RXRLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rex Minerals's (RXRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rex Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Rex Minerals (RXRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rex Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Rex Minerals (RXRLF)?

A

The stock price for Rex Minerals (OTCQB: RXRLF) is $0.15408 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:31:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rex Minerals (RXRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rex Minerals.

Q

When is Rex Minerals (OTCQB:RXRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Rex Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rex Minerals (RXRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rex Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Rex Minerals (RXRLF) operate in?

A

Rex Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.