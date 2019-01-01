QQQ
Range
1.38 - 1.4
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/5.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 1.98
Mkt Cap
76.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
55.4M
Outstanding
Rivalry Corp owns and operates sports betting and sports media property offering regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casinos for the next generation of bettors. It also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, a gamified on-site betting experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane that offers both B2C and B2B opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

Rivalry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rivalry (RVLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rivalry (OTCQX: RVLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rivalry's (RVLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rivalry.

Q

What is the target price for Rivalry (RVLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rivalry

Q

Current Stock Price for Rivalry (RVLCF)?

A

The stock price for Rivalry (OTCQX: RVLCF) is $1.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:16:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rivalry (RVLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rivalry.

Q

When is Rivalry (OTCQX:RVLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Rivalry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rivalry (RVLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rivalry.

Q

What sector and industry does Rivalry (RVLCF) operate in?

A

Rivalry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.