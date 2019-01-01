QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.03 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rumo SA Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA is a logistics provider operating in Brazil. The company provides services to export commodities, providing an integrated transport solution, handling, storage and shipment from the production centers to the main southern and southeast ports. Its operating segment includes North Operations; South Operations; Central Operations and Container Operations. The company generates maximum revenue from the North Operations segment. The company's revenue consists primarily of rail freight services, road freight, transport containers, storage and transshipment, and port lifting.

Rumo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rumo (RUMOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rumo (OTCGM: RUMOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rumo's (RUMOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rumo.

Q

What is the target price for Rumo (RUMOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rumo

Q

Current Stock Price for Rumo (RUMOF)?

A

The stock price for Rumo (OTCGM: RUMOF) is $3.034209 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 18:45:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rumo (RUMOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rumo.

Q

When is Rumo (OTCGM:RUMOF) reporting earnings?

A

Rumo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rumo (RUMOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rumo.

Q

What sector and industry does Rumo (RUMOF) operate in?

A

Rumo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.