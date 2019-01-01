Rumo SA Logistica Operadora Multimodal SA is a logistics provider operating in Brazil. The company provides services to export commodities, providing an integrated transport solution, handling, storage and shipment from the production centers to the main southern and southeast ports. Its operating segment includes North Operations; South Operations; Central Operations and Container Operations. The company generates maximum revenue from the North Operations segment. The company's revenue consists primarily of rail freight services, road freight, transport containers, storage and transshipment, and port lifting.