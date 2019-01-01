|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rumo (OTCGM: RUMOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rumo.
There is no analysis for Rumo
The stock price for Rumo (OTCGM: RUMOF) is $3.034209 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 18:45:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rumo.
Rumo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Rumo.
Rumo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.