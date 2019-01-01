QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
90K/36.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
59.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
836.6M
Outstanding
RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company's other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization's principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company's other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.

RTG Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RTG Mining (RTTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RTG Mining (OTCPK: RTTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RTG Mining's (RTTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RTG Mining.

Q

What is the target price for RTG Mining (RTTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RTG Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for RTG Mining (RTTGF)?

A

The stock price for RTG Mining (OTCPK: RTTGF) is $0.0714 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:40:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RTG Mining (RTTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RTG Mining.

Q

When is RTG Mining (OTCPK:RTTGF) reporting earnings?

A

RTG Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RTG Mining (RTTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RTG Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does RTG Mining (RTTGF) operate in?

A

RTG Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.