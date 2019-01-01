RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company's other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization's principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company's other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.