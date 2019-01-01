QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7 - 17.15
Mkt Cap
514.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
72.3M
Outstanding
Renalytix PLC is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The company's lead product is KidneyIntelX which is being designed to make improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery.

Renalytix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renalytix (RTNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renalytix (OTCPK: RTNXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Renalytix's (RTNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Renalytix.

Q

What is the target price for Renalytix (RTNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Renalytix

Q

Current Stock Price for Renalytix (RTNXF)?

A

The stock price for Renalytix (OTCPK: RTNXF) is $7.1175 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 15:14:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renalytix (RTNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Renalytix.

Q

When is Renalytix (OTCPK:RTNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Renalytix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Renalytix (RTNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renalytix.

Q

What sector and industry does Renalytix (RTNXF) operate in?

A

Renalytix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.