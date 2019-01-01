Rightmove PLC is a U.K. property portal that provides online property search platforms. The company's customers primarily include agents, buyers, renters, and new home developers. Rightmove provides users with tools such as the house price index, which tracks house prices and analyzes price trends in the U.K. house market, and a mortgage calculator, which estimates mortgages and monthly repayments. The company's segments include agency, new homes, and others. Its agency segment provides resale and lettings property advertising services. The new homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers. Its other segment includes overseas, commercial property, and nonproperty advertising services. The company generates maximum revenue from agency segment.