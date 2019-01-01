QQQ
RT Minerals Corp is a junior exploration company. It holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property with a total area of 544 acres, and subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, RTM will acquire control of a 100% interest in a further 24,536 acres of mineral properties that adjoin the RTM Link-Catharine property.

RT Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RT Minerals (RTMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RT Minerals (OTCPK: RTMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RT Minerals's (RTMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RT Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for RT Minerals (RTMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RT Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for RT Minerals (RTMFF)?

A

The stock price for RT Minerals (OTCPK: RTMFF) is $0.0343 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:30:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RT Minerals (RTMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RT Minerals.

Q

When is RT Minerals (OTCPK:RTMFF) reporting earnings?

A

RT Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RT Minerals (RTMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RT Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does RT Minerals (RTMFF) operate in?

A

RT Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.