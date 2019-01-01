|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Reitmans (Canada) (OTCPK: RTMAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Reitmans (Canada).
There is no analysis for Reitmans (Canada)
The stock price for Reitmans (Canada) (OTCPK: RTMAF) is $1.3324 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:58:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.
Reitmans (Canada) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Reitmans (Canada).
Reitmans (Canada) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.