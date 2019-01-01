Reitmans (Canada) Ltd is an apparel retailer based in Canada. Its main business is the sale of ladies' specialty apparel to consumers. The product offering comprises Tops, Bottoms, Dresses, Coats and Jackets, Blazers, Lingerie and Sleepwear, among others. It also sells accessories such as Scarves, Bags, Belts, Sunglasses and others. The company operates an e-commerce website shopping for all its banners. Some of its revenue sources are from the sale of merchandise, customer loyalty award programs and sale of gift cards. The group offers its products through the retail banners of Reitmans, Penningtons and RW & CO.