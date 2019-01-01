QQQ
Reitmans (Canada) Ltd is an apparel retailer based in Canada. Its main business is the sale of ladies' specialty apparel to consumers. The product offering comprises Tops, Bottoms, Dresses, Coats and Jackets, Blazers, Lingerie and Sleepwear, among others. It also sells accessories such as Scarves, Bags, Belts, Sunglasses and others. The company operates an e-commerce website shopping for all its banners. Some of its revenue sources are from the sale of merchandise, customer loyalty award programs and sale of gift cards. The group offers its products through the retail banners of Reitmans, Penningtons and RW & CO.

Analyst Ratings

Reitmans (Canada) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reitmans (Canada) (RTMAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reitmans (Canada) (OTCPK: RTMAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reitmans (Canada)'s (RTMAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reitmans (Canada).

Q

What is the target price for Reitmans (Canada) (RTMAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reitmans (Canada)

Q

Current Stock Price for Reitmans (Canada) (RTMAF)?

A

The stock price for Reitmans (Canada) (OTCPK: RTMAF) is $1.3324 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:58:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reitmans (Canada) (RTMAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 10, 2018.

Q

When is Reitmans (Canada) (OTCPK:RTMAF) reporting earnings?

A

Reitmans (Canada) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reitmans (Canada) (RTMAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reitmans (Canada).

Q

What sector and industry does Reitmans (Canada) (RTMAF) operate in?

A

Reitmans (Canada) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.