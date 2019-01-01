QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
225 - 233
Vol / Avg.
0K/0K
Div / Yield
5/2.22%
52 Wk
150 - 230
Mkt Cap
35.2M
Payout Ratio
56.05
Open
230
P/E
25.22
EPS
4.1
Shares
156.6K
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
The Reserve Petroleum Co is engaged in managing its owned mineral properties and exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the segment of the oil and natural gas exploration and development and minerals management with areas of concentration in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota.

Reserve Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reserve Petroleum (RSRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reserve Petroleum (OTCPK: RSRV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reserve Petroleum's (RSRV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reserve Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Reserve Petroleum (RSRV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reserve Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Reserve Petroleum (RSRV)?

A

The stock price for Reserve Petroleum (OTCPK: RSRV) is $225 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:11:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reserve Petroleum (RSRV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $10.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 28, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 21, 2012.

Q

When is Reserve Petroleum (OTCPK:RSRV) reporting earnings?

A

Reserve Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reserve Petroleum (RSRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reserve Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Reserve Petroleum (RSRV) operate in?

A

Reserve Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.