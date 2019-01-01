Resona Holdings is one of the top six Japanese banking groups by assets. Although its banking units are categorized in Japan as "city" banks for historical reasons, it is only around a third of the size of the three megabank groups and effectively a superregional bank operating mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area (50% of its branches) and the Kansai region (46% of branches), with a strong focus on retail and small and medium-size enterprises, rather than lending to large corporates. Its overseas operations are limited, which allows it to operate in compliance with domestic capital standards alone.