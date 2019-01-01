QQQ
Range
4.53 - 4.56
Vol / Avg.
1.6K/4.4K
Div / Yield
0.28/6.13%
52 Wk
4.15 - 5.24
Mkt Cap
470.9M
Payout Ratio
78.26
Open
4.54
P/E
12.82
EPS
0.17
Shares
103.7M
Outstanding
Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products. It operates in the following reportable segments: Sugar and Maple products, of which the majority of the revenue comes from sugar products. Its geographical segments include Canada, which is the key revenue generator; the United States; Europe; and others.

Rogers Sugar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rogers Sugar (RSGUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rogers Sugar (OTCPK: RSGUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rogers Sugar's (RSGUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rogers Sugar.

Q

What is the target price for Rogers Sugar (RSGUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rogers Sugar

Q

Current Stock Price for Rogers Sugar (RSGUF)?

A

The stock price for Rogers Sugar (OTCPK: RSGUF) is $4.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:00:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rogers Sugar (RSGUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 29, 2006.

Q

When is Rogers Sugar (OTCPK:RSGUF) reporting earnings?

A

Rogers Sugar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rogers Sugar (RSGUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rogers Sugar.

Q

What sector and industry does Rogers Sugar (RSGUF) operate in?

A

Rogers Sugar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.