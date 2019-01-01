Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc is a pharmaceutical company located in Upland, California. The company develops, operates, and markets innovative over-the-counter FDA registered drugs in a sublingual oral thin film strip. It offers an array of products for the adult market including TBX-FREE, a smoking cessation. In 2008 the company is set to launch six new products into the market. The market strategy of the company focuses on direct to consumers with a secondary emphasis on large wholesale distributors. In addition, a company is set to launch its very first children's oral thin film strip product line with Ibuprofen. In 2019 the company will focus on delivering prescription only antibiotics in oral strips.