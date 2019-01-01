QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc is a pharmaceutical company located in Upland, California. The company develops, operates, and markets innovative over-the-counter FDA registered drugs in a sublingual oral thin film strip. It offers an array of products for the adult market including TBX-FREE, a smoking cessation. In 2008 the company is set to launch six new products into the market. The market strategy of the company focuses on direct to consumers with a secondary emphasis on large wholesale distributors. In addition, a company is set to launch its very first children's oral thin film strip product line with Ibuprofen. In 2019 the company will focus on delivering prescription only antibiotics in oral strips.

Redwood Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redwood Scientific (RSCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redwood Scientific (OTCEM: RSCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Redwood Scientific's (RSCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redwood Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for Redwood Scientific (RSCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redwood Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Redwood Scientific (RSCI)?

A

The stock price for Redwood Scientific (OTCEM: RSCI) is $0.003 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redwood Scientific (RSCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redwood Scientific.

Q

When is Redwood Scientific (OTCEM:RSCI) reporting earnings?

A

Redwood Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redwood Scientific (RSCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redwood Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Redwood Scientific (RSCI) operate in?

A

Redwood Scientific is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.