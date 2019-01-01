QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
10K/20.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
5.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
73M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rockridge Resources Ltd is a junior exploration company. Its principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's project includes the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan and Raney Gold Project located in northern Ontario.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rockridge Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rockridge Resources (RRRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rockridge Resources (OTCQB: RRRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rockridge Resources's (RRRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rockridge Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rockridge Resources (RRRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rockridge Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rockridge Resources (RRRLF)?

A

The stock price for Rockridge Resources (OTCQB: RRRLF) is $0.0705 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:16:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rockridge Resources (RRRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockridge Resources.

Q

When is Rockridge Resources (OTCQB:RRRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Rockridge Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rockridge Resources (RRRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rockridge Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rockridge Resources (RRRLF) operate in?

A

Rockridge Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.