Rapala VMC Corp is a fishing tackle company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sourcing and distributing mainly fishing tackle equipment as well as hunting, outdoor and winter sports equipment. The company's products include fishing lures, treble hooks, fishing related knives and hooks etc. The firm markets and sales its products under Sufix, Mora Ice, Peltonen, Williamson, VMC, Storm, Blue fox and Rapala brand names. The company has Group products and Third party products operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Group products operating segment.