Rapala VMC Corp is a fishing tackle company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sourcing and distributing mainly fishing tackle equipment as well as hunting, outdoor and winter sports equipment. The company's products include fishing lures, treble hooks, fishing related knives and hooks etc. The firm markets and sales its products under Sufix, Mora Ice, Peltonen, Williamson, VMC, Storm, Blue fox and Rapala brand names. The company has Group products and Third party products operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Group products operating segment.

Rapala VMC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rapala VMC (RPNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rapala VMC (OTCPK: RPNMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rapala VMC's (RPNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rapala VMC.

Q

What is the target price for Rapala VMC (RPNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rapala VMC

Q

Current Stock Price for Rapala VMC (RPNMF)?

A

The stock price for Rapala VMC (OTCPK: RPNMF) is $7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:39:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rapala VMC (RPNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapala VMC.

Q

When is Rapala VMC (OTCPK:RPNMF) reporting earnings?

A

Rapala VMC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rapala VMC (RPNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rapala VMC.

Q

What sector and industry does Rapala VMC (RPNMF) operate in?

A

Rapala VMC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.