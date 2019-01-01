QQQ
Range
0.92 - 1.04
Vol / Avg.
36.6K/64K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 1.29
Mkt Cap
125.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
123.4M
Outstanding
Dec 6, 2021
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Rego Payment Architectures Inc is a technology company focused on delivering an online e-commerce solution for the family. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online. Its system is designed to allow the child to transact online without a credit card by gaining the parent's permission ahead of time and allowing the parent to set up the rules of use. Geographically all the business activity functions through the region of the United States and it derives revenue in the form of subscription, service fees, transaction fees, and revenue sharing with banking and distribution partners.

Rego Payment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rego Payment (RPMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rego Payment (OTCQB: RPMT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rego Payment's (RPMT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rego Payment.

Q

What is the target price for Rego Payment (RPMT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rego Payment

Q

Current Stock Price for Rego Payment (RPMT)?

A

The stock price for Rego Payment (OTCQB: RPMT) is $1.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rego Payment (RPMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rego Payment.

Q

When is Rego Payment (OTCQB:RPMT) reporting earnings?

A

Rego Payment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rego Payment (RPMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rego Payment.

Q

What sector and industry does Rego Payment (RPMT) operate in?

A

Rego Payment is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.