Rego Payment Architectures Inc is a technology company focused on delivering an online e-commerce solution for the family. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online. Its system is designed to allow the child to transact online without a credit card by gaining the parent's permission ahead of time and allowing the parent to set up the rules of use. Geographically all the business activity functions through the region of the United States and it derives revenue in the form of subscription, service fees, transaction fees, and revenue sharing with banking and distribution partners.