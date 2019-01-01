QQQ
Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer and marketer of pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and functional foods. It undertakes manufacture and sales activities mainly in the health and beauty care categories. The company comprises the four geographical reportable segments of Japan, America, Europe, and Asia. In each segment, it manufactures and sales eye care products including eye drops and eyewash preparations, skincare products including dermal medicines, lip balm, sunscreens, and functional cosmetics, among others, internal medicines and food products including gastrointestinal medicines, traditional Chinese herbal medicines and supplements, and other products and services, such as in-vitro test kits.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (RPHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK: RPHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rohto Pharmaceutical Co's (RPHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

What is the target price for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (RPHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (RPHCF)?

A

The stock price for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK: RPHCF) is $29.87 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:21:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (RPHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

When is Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (OTCPK:RPHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (RPHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Rohto Pharmaceutical Co (RPHCF) operate in?

A

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.