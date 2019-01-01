Rohto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer and marketer of pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and functional foods. It undertakes manufacture and sales activities mainly in the health and beauty care categories. The company comprises the four geographical reportable segments of Japan, America, Europe, and Asia. In each segment, it manufactures and sales eye care products including eye drops and eyewash preparations, skincare products including dermal medicines, lip balm, sunscreens, and functional cosmetics, among others, internal medicines and food products including gastrointestinal medicines, traditional Chinese herbal medicines and supplements, and other products and services, such as in-vitro test kits.