REA Group is a digital advertising business focussing on real estate. REA offers online advertising, website development services, and software licensing of estate agent back-office solutions and print publications to residential and commercial agents, franchise groups, developers, consumers, and non-real estate industry advertisers. REA operates real estate and commercial property advertising sites in Australia, Asia, and North America.

REA Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REA Group (RPGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REA Group (OTCPK: RPGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are REA Group's (RPGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for REA Group.

Q

What is the target price for REA Group (RPGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for REA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for REA Group (RPGRF)?

A

The stock price for REA Group (OTCPK: RPGRF) is $105.75 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:00:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REA Group (RPGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for REA Group.

Q

When is REA Group (OTCPK:RPGRF) reporting earnings?

A

REA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is REA Group (RPGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does REA Group (RPGRF) operate in?

A

REA Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.