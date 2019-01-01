Caspian Sunrise PLC is a UK-based company. Its principal activities are exploration and production of crude oil in Kazakhstan. The company's operations include BNG located in the west of Kazakhstan, Munaily field which is located in the Atyrau Oblast and Beibars which is situated in Caspian shoreline south of the city of Aktau. Its revenues are derived from the sale of oil in Kazakhstan. Geographically, it operates only in Kazakhstan.