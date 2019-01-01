QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.04
Vol / Avg.
63.5K/43.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
4.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
117.8M
Outstanding
Rover Metals Corp is a natural resource exploration company. Its properties are Up Town Gold Property and Cabin Lake Property. The UpTown Gold Property is a high-grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Cabin Lake group of gold exploration properties are located around 110 km northwest of Yellowknife, at the north end of Russell Lake, and approximately 60 km southeast of Fortune Minerals Nicho project and close to the new Tlicho All-Season Road. The Cabin Lake group of properties consist of three areas namely Cabin Lake, Camp Lake, and Slemon Lake.

Rover Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rover Metals (ROVMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rover Metals (OTCQB: ROVMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rover Metals's (ROVMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rover Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Rover Metals (ROVMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rover Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Rover Metals (ROVMF)?

A

The stock price for Rover Metals (OTCQB: ROVMF) is $0.0394 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:31:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rover Metals (ROVMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rover Metals.

Q

When is Rover Metals (OTCQB:ROVMF) reporting earnings?

A

Rover Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rover Metals (ROVMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rover Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Rover Metals (ROVMF) operate in?

A

Rover Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.