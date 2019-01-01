Rover Metals Corp is a natural resource exploration company. Its properties are Up Town Gold Property and Cabin Lake Property. The UpTown Gold Property is a high-grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Cabin Lake group of gold exploration properties are located around 110 km northwest of Yellowknife, at the north end of Russell Lake, and approximately 60 km southeast of Fortune Minerals Nicho project and close to the new Tlicho All-Season Road. The Cabin Lake group of properties consist of three areas namely Cabin Lake, Camp Lake, and Slemon Lake.