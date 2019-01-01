QQQ
Range
0.19 - 0.2
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
21.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
106.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc is engaged in the commercialization of proprietary process technology for the recycling of asphalt shingles and the extraction and recovery of asphalt cement, fiberglass/felt and mineral aggregates to be sold and used in asphalt pavement, shingle manufacturing, construction products, and other industrial applications.

Analyst Ratings

Northstar Clean Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northstar Clean Tech (ROOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northstar Clean Tech (OTCQB: ROOOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northstar Clean Tech's (ROOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northstar Clean Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Northstar Clean Tech (ROOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northstar Clean Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Northstar Clean Tech (ROOOF)?

A

The stock price for Northstar Clean Tech (OTCQB: ROOOF) is $0.198599 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:39:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northstar Clean Tech (ROOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northstar Clean Tech.

Q

When is Northstar Clean Tech (OTCQB:ROOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Northstar Clean Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northstar Clean Tech (ROOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northstar Clean Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Northstar Clean Tech (ROOOF) operate in?

A

Northstar Clean Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.