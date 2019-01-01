Route1 Inc is a company which delivers security and identity management solutions to enterprises including businesses, government, and military which requires universal, secure access to all digital resources and sensitive data. The company's solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. Its suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. The company operates its business in US and Canada. Most of the company's revenue comes from the US.