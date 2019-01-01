QQQ
Route1 Inc is a company which delivers security and identity management solutions to enterprises including businesses, government, and military which requires universal, secure access to all digital resources and sensitive data. The company's solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. Its suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. The company operates its business in US and Canada. Most of the company's revenue comes from the US.

Route1 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Route1 (ROIUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Route1 (OTCPK: ROIUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Route1's (ROIUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Route1.

Q

What is the target price for Route1 (ROIUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Route1

Q

Current Stock Price for Route1 (ROIUF)?

A

The stock price for Route1 (OTCPK: ROIUF) is $0.198 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Route1 (ROIUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Route1.

Q

When is Route1 (OTCPK:ROIUF) reporting earnings?

A

Route1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Route1 (ROIUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Route1.

Q

What sector and industry does Route1 (ROIUF) operate in?

A

Route1 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.