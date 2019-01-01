QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
1.57/1.99%
52 Wk
78.79 - 101.4
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
11.43
Open
-
P/E
13.82
EPS
179.5
Shares
98.1M
Outstanding
Rohm Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes electronic components for use in automotive, transportation, medical, healthcare, audiovisual, telecommunications, digital power, computer and peripherals, and home appliance end markets. Its product portfolio includes integrated circuits in memory, amplifiers, switches, data converters, and microcontrollers; discrete semiconductors, such as transistors and diodes; power devices; passive devices, such as resistors and capacitors; and optoelectronic devices.

Rohm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rohm (ROHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rohm (OTCPK: ROHCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rohm's (ROHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rohm.

Q

What is the target price for Rohm (ROHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rohm

Q

Current Stock Price for Rohm (ROHCF)?

A

The stock price for Rohm (OTCPK: ROHCF) is $78.79 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:32:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rohm (ROHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rohm.

Q

When is Rohm (OTCPK:ROHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Rohm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rohm (ROHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rohm.

Q

What sector and industry does Rohm (ROHCF) operate in?

A

Rohm is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.