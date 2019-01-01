QQQ
Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (ARCA: RODM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF's (RODM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)?

A

The stock price for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (ARCA: RODM) is $28.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 21, 2018.

Q

When is Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (ARCA:RODM) reporting earnings?

A

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) operate in?

A

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.