There is no Press for this Ticker
Robix Environmental Technologies Inc is focused on providing oil recovery equipment and oil and gas wastewater treatment products. The company operates in two segments namely Clean Ocean Vessel and Water Treatment Technology. It generates its revenue from Clean Ocean Vessel.

Robix EnvirnTech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Robix EnvirnTech (ROBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Robix EnvirnTech (OTCEM: ROBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Robix EnvirnTech's (ROBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Robix EnvirnTech.

Q

What is the target price for Robix EnvirnTech (ROBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Robix EnvirnTech

Q

Current Stock Price for Robix EnvirnTech (ROBXF)?

A

The stock price for Robix EnvirnTech (OTCEM: ROBXF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 15:43:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Robix EnvirnTech (ROBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robix EnvirnTech.

Q

When is Robix EnvirnTech (OTCEM:ROBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Robix EnvirnTech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Robix EnvirnTech (ROBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Robix EnvirnTech.

Q

What sector and industry does Robix EnvirnTech (ROBXF) operate in?

A

Robix EnvirnTech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.