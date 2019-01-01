QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
ReNeuron Group PLC is engaged in the field of biotechnology. Its core activities include the research and clinical development of cell-based therapeutics. The company product pipeline includes human retinal progenitor cell line (hRPC) and CTX neural cell line. It derives revenue from UK and US. The company is mainly focusing on the treatment of stroke disability, inherited retinal diseases, and cancer.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

ReNeuron Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCPK: RNUGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ReNeuron Group's (RNUGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ReNeuron Group.

Q

What is the target price for ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ReNeuron Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)?

A

The stock price for ReNeuron Group (OTCPK: RNUGF) is $0.57 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ReNeuron Group.

Q

When is ReNeuron Group (OTCPK:RNUGF) reporting earnings?

A

ReNeuron Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ReNeuron Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ReNeuron Group (RNUGF) operate in?

A

ReNeuron Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.