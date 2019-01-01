QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0K
Div / Yield
2.43/2.28%
52 Wk
95.7 - 106.69
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
136.99
Open
-
P/E
64.5
EPS
1.69
Shares
43.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 9:17AM
Rheinmetall AG is an international technology firm specializing in security and mobility. It is a leading European systems supplier for armed forces technology and a reliable partner to the armed forces of Germany, NATO, and friendly nations. The company has two operating segments: defense and automotive. It supplies armored vehicles, protection and weapons systems, sensors, and fire control systems. The automotive segment supplies engine systems, pistons and bearings, and other components under multiple brands. In addition, Rheinmetall utilizes various distribution channels to establish a healthy aftermarket revenue stream. Europe accounts for approximately half of total revenue, but the company does distribute solutions to North America, Asia, and other regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rheinmetall Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rheinmetall (RNMBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rheinmetall (OTCPK: RNMBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rheinmetall's (RNMBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rheinmetall.

Q

What is the target price for Rheinmetall (RNMBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rheinmetall

Q

Current Stock Price for Rheinmetall (RNMBF)?

A

The stock price for Rheinmetall (OTCPK: RNMBF) is $106.6875 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 17:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rheinmetall (RNMBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rheinmetall.

Q

When is Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF) reporting earnings?

A

Rheinmetall does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rheinmetall (RNMBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rheinmetall.

Q

What sector and industry does Rheinmetall (RNMBF) operate in?

A

Rheinmetall is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.