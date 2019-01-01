QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
73.77
Shares
8.9B
Outstanding
China Dili Group operates in the underground shopping mall business and the agriculture business. The group operates several agriculture wholesale markets in multiple cities within the People's Republic of China. The Harbin Hada Agricultural Products Market, located in the Heilonjian province and the Shenyan Shouguang Dili Agricultural By-Products Market, in the Lianoning province are responsible for deriving a majority of the company's revenue. The company earns a majority of its revenue from transaction commissions. Additionally, the company generates a portion of revenue from leasing warehouse space and facility space to assist traders in storing and packaging its products.

China Dili Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Dili Gr (RNHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Dili Gr (OTCPK: RNHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Dili Gr's (RNHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Dili Gr.

Q

What is the target price for China Dili Gr (RNHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Dili Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for China Dili Gr (RNHEF)?

A

The stock price for China Dili Gr (OTCPK: RNHEF) is $0.27125 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:12:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Dili Gr (RNHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Dili Gr.

Q

When is China Dili Gr (OTCPK:RNHEF) reporting earnings?

A

China Dili Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Dili Gr (RNHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Dili Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does China Dili Gr (RNHEF) operate in?

A

China Dili Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.