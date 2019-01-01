China Dili Group operates in the underground shopping mall business and the agriculture business. The group operates several agriculture wholesale markets in multiple cities within the People's Republic of China. The Harbin Hada Agricultural Products Market, located in the Heilonjian province and the Shenyan Shouguang Dili Agricultural By-Products Market, in the Lianoning province are responsible for deriving a majority of the company's revenue. The company earns a majority of its revenue from transaction commissions. Additionally, the company generates a portion of revenue from leasing warehouse space and facility space to assist traders in storing and packaging its products.