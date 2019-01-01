Rengo (OTC:RNGOF), Quotes and News Summary

Rengo Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The paperboard and packaging segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells corrugated packaging and boxes used primarily to package food and agricultural products. The flexible packaging segment sells films, labels, and cellophane used primarily for food and beverage packaging. The heavy duty packaging segment sells plastic and paper container bags used by the agricultural, transportation, and chemicals industries. The overseas business sells packaging products outside of Japan. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.