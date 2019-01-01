ñol

Rengo (OTC:RNGOF), Quotes and News Summary

Rengo (OTC: RNGOF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 247.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS40.94
Total Float-
Rengo Co Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The paperboard and packaging segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells corrugated packaging and boxes used primarily to package food and agricultural products. The flexible packaging segment sells films, labels, and cellophane used primarily for food and beverage packaging. The heavy duty packaging segment sells plastic and paper container bags used by the agricultural, transportation, and chemicals industries. The overseas business sells packaging products outside of Japan. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.
Rengo Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Rengo (RNGOF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Rengo (OTCPK: RNGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Rengo's (RNGOF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Rengo.

Q
What is the target price for Rengo (RNGOF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Rengo

Q
Current Stock Price for Rengo (RNGOF)?
A

The stock price for Rengo (OTCPK: RNGOF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Rengo (RNGOF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rengo.

Q
When is Rengo (OTCPK:RNGOF) reporting earnings?
A

Rengo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Rengo (RNGOF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Rengo.

Q
What sector and industry does Rengo (RNGOF) operate in?
A

Rengo is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Packaging & Containers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.