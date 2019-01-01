QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Rainbow International Corp is a United States based company engaged in the commercial production of hemp, by growing hemp in greenhouses and on acreage, then formulate, package and distribute its own line of hemp-based products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rainbow International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rainbow International (RNBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rainbow International (OTCEM: RNBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rainbow International's (RNBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rainbow International.

Q

What is the target price for Rainbow International (RNBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rainbow International

Q

Current Stock Price for Rainbow International (RNBI)?

A

The stock price for Rainbow International (OTCEM: RNBI) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 19:10:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rainbow International (RNBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rainbow International.

Q

When is Rainbow International (OTCEM:RNBI) reporting earnings?

A

Rainbow International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rainbow International (RNBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rainbow International.

Q

What sector and industry does Rainbow International (RNBI) operate in?

A

Rainbow International is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.