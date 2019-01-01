QQQ
Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp is a mineral exploration project generator. The company is engaged in acquiring early stage exploration opportunities and deliver them drill target ready to joint venture partners. The company currently holds multiple property interests in Ontario and is primarily focused on shear hosted gold and base metals properties with associated gold and silver credits. Its property portfolio consists of Brunswick Property, Marshall Lake, Max, Norton, Powell, and Seagull.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty (OTCPK: RMNXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rainy Mountain Royalty's (RMNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rainy Mountain Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rainy Mountain Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMNXF)?

A

The stock price for Rainy Mountain Royalty (OTCPK: RMNXF) is $0.00001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:09:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rainy Mountain Royalty.

Q

When is Rainy Mountain Royalty (OTCPK:RMNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Rainy Mountain Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rainy Mountain Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Rainy Mountain Royalty (RMNXF) operate in?

A

Rainy Mountain Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.