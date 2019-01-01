QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Remgro Ltd is an investment holding company that consists of operating subsidiaries and noncontrolled investments in listed and unlisted companies. The company's investments span a variety of end markets, including food, liquor, home care, banking, healthcare, insurance, industrial, infrastructure, media, and sports industries. Its business model emphasizes decentralization, particularly concerning the management and corporate governance matters of its holdings. Management invests in companies it believes can generate superior levels of free cash flow. Its investment candidates mostly come from South Africa, where the company operates. Management also makes global investments in tandem with experienced partners.

Remgro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Remgro (RMGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Remgro (OTCPK: RMGOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Remgro's (RMGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Remgro.

Q

What is the target price for Remgro (RMGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Remgro

Q

Current Stock Price for Remgro (RMGOF)?

A

The stock price for Remgro (OTCPK: RMGOF) is $7.3 last updated Wed Mar 17 2021 16:17:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Remgro (RMGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Remgro.

Q

When is Remgro (OTCPK:RMGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Remgro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Remgro (RMGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Remgro.

Q

What sector and industry does Remgro (RMGOF) operate in?

A

Remgro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.