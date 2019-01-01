Remgro Ltd is an investment holding company that consists of operating subsidiaries and noncontrolled investments in listed and unlisted companies. The company's investments span a variety of end markets, including food, liquor, home care, banking, healthcare, insurance, industrial, infrastructure, media, and sports industries. Its business model emphasizes decentralization, particularly concerning the management and corporate governance matters of its holdings. Management invests in companies it believes can generate superior levels of free cash flow. Its investment candidates mostly come from South Africa, where the company operates. Management also makes global investments in tandem with experienced partners.