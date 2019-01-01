QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
162.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RMB Holdings Ltd is a holding company that owns roughly a third of FirstRand Limited, which is a large financial-services group in South Africa. FirstRand is RMB's sole investment. FirstRand operates First National Bank, which is a retail and commercial bank; Rand Merchant Bank, which is a corporate and investment bank; WesBank, which offers vehicle and asset financing; and Ashburton Investments, which engages in investment management. FirstRand generates more than half its total revenue from net interest income, with the remainder coming from fees, commissions, and insurance premiums. By business, First National Bank, the retail and commercial bank, provides most of FirstRand's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RMB Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RMB Holdings (RMBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RMB Holdings (OTCGM: RMBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RMB Holdings's (RMBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RMB Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for RMB Holdings (RMBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RMB Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for RMB Holdings (RMBHF)?

A

The stock price for RMB Holdings (OTCGM: RMBHF) is $0.115 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 20:54:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RMB Holdings (RMBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RMB Holdings.

Q

When is RMB Holdings (OTCGM:RMBHF) reporting earnings?

A

RMB Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RMB Holdings (RMBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RMB Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does RMB Holdings (RMBHF) operate in?

A

RMB Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.