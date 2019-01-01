RMB Holdings Ltd is a holding company that owns roughly a third of FirstRand Limited, which is a large financial-services group in South Africa. FirstRand is RMB's sole investment. FirstRand operates First National Bank, which is a retail and commercial bank; Rand Merchant Bank, which is a corporate and investment bank; WesBank, which offers vehicle and asset financing; and Ashburton Investments, which engages in investment management. FirstRand generates more than half its total revenue from net interest income, with the remainder coming from fees, commissions, and insurance premiums. By business, First National Bank, the retail and commercial bank, provides most of FirstRand's revenue.