Range
29.35 - 29.97
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/19.3K
Div / Yield
0.68/2.21%
52 Wk
1.01 - 32.95
Mkt Cap
58B
Payout Ratio
62.93
Open
29.6
P/E
29.81
EPS
0
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RELX, formerly known as Reed Elsevier, is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (38% of 2020 sales); risk and business analytics (34%); legal (23%); and exhibitions (5%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.

RELX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RELX (RLXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RELX (OTCPK: RLXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RELX's (RLXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RELX.

Q

What is the target price for RELX (RLXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RELX

Q

Current Stock Price for RELX (RLXXF)?

A

The stock price for RELX (OTCPK: RLXXF) is $29.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RELX (RLXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RELX.

Q

When is RELX (OTCPK:RLXXF) reporting earnings?

A

RELX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RELX (RLXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RELX.

Q

What sector and industry does RELX (RLXXF) operate in?

A

RELX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.