Reeltime Rentals Inc develops, produces, and distributes Virtual Reality content and technologies. The company has an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. It anticipates distributing content made by third parties over its distribution network through licensing, acquisition, and joint ventures. The company engages in developing and producing an end-to-end state-of-the-art Virtual Reality suite and implementing a Virtual Reality distribution platform. It develops three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculas, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others.