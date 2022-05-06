Why Real Matters Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by

Toronto Stock Exchange approved an amendment to Real Matters Inc REAL RLLMF current Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to increase the number of common shares from 6 million common shares to 7.6 million common shares that the company may purchase for cancellation. No other terms of the NCIB have changed.

Since the commencement of the NCIB, Real Matters has purchased for cancellation 4.1 million common shares.

The amended NCIB will commence on May 10, 2022, and continue until June 10, 2022.

Real Matters has allocated up to C$70 million towards the NCIB, of which ~C$48.86 million has been spent, leaving C$21.1 million available for purchases.

Price Action: REAL shares are trading lower by 6.16% at C$4.57 on TSX, and RLLMF is lower by 5.77% at $3.59 on the last check Friday.

