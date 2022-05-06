Why Real Matters Shares Are Trading Lower Today

- Toronto Stock Exchange approved an amendment to Real Matters Inc REAL RLLMF current Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) to increase the number of common shares from 6 million common shares to 7.6 million common shares that the company may purchase for cancellation. No other terms of the NCIB have changed.
- Real Matters believes that the prevailing share price for its common shares does not currently reflect its underlying value.
- Since the commencement of the NCIB, Real Matters has purchased for cancellation 4.1 million common shares.
- The amended NCIB will commence on May 10, 2022, and continue until June 10, 2022.
- Real Matters has allocated up to C$70 million towards the NCIB, of which ~C$48.86 million has been spent, leaving C$21.1 million available for purchases.
- Price Action: REAL shares are trading lower by 6.16% at C$4.57 on TSX, and RLLMF is lower by 5.77% at $3.59 on the last check Friday.
