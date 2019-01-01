QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/131K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.66 - 0.78
Mkt Cap
872.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RLH Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RLH Properties (RLHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RLH Properties (OTCPK: RLHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RLH Properties's (RLHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RLH Properties.

Q

What is the target price for RLH Properties (RLHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RLH Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for RLH Properties (RLHPF)?

A

The stock price for RLH Properties (OTCPK: RLHPF) is $0.782 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:46:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RLH Properties (RLHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RLH Properties.

Q

When is RLH Properties (OTCPK:RLHPF) reporting earnings?

A

RLH Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RLH Properties (RLHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RLH Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does RLH Properties (RLHPF) operate in?

A

RLH Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.