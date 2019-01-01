Optiva Inc is engaged in offering next generation software solutions to help telco industry and customers leverage today's digital technologies. The company's portfolio of products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to customers growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva solutions deliver the most impact for best value. The company's vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and Customer Success Program ensure customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future.