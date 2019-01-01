QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.88 - 28
Mkt Cap
123M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.01
EPS
0.62
Shares
6.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Optiva Inc is engaged in offering next generation software solutions to help telco industry and customers leverage today's digital technologies. The company's portfolio of products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to customers growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva solutions deliver the most impact for best value. The company's vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and Customer Success Program ensure customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Optiva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optiva (RKNEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optiva (OTCPK: RKNEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Optiva's (RKNEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Optiva.

Q

What is the target price for Optiva (RKNEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optiva

Q

Current Stock Price for Optiva (RKNEF)?

A

The stock price for Optiva (OTCPK: RKNEF) is $20 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:54:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Optiva (RKNEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optiva.

Q

When is Optiva (OTCPK:RKNEF) reporting earnings?

A

Optiva does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Optiva (RKNEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optiva.

Q

What sector and industry does Optiva (RKNEF) operate in?

A

Optiva is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.