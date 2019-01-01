QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
0.09/11.19%
52 Wk
0.81 - 1.28
Mkt Cap
603.2M
Payout Ratio
34.72
Open
-
P/E
2.91
Shares
749.3M
Outstanding
Road King Infrastructure Ltd engaged in developing properties with a focus on residential apartments in China. The company derives most of its income by selling completed residential properties developed by the group and renting investment properties. Most of the company's assets are in mainland China, with the rest in Hong Kong. The property portfolio consists of a land reserve located in the Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Rim regions. Through joint ventures, the company also develops, operates, and manages toll roads. The toll revenue from expressway projects represents nearly all of the group's toll road business.

Road King Infr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Road King Infr (RKGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Road King Infr (OTCPK: RKGXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Road King Infr's (RKGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Road King Infr.

Q

What is the target price for Road King Infr (RKGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Road King Infr

Q

Current Stock Price for Road King Infr (RKGXF)?

A

The stock price for Road King Infr (OTCPK: RKGXF) is $0.805 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 19:42:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Road King Infr (RKGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Road King Infr.

Q

When is Road King Infr (OTCPK:RKGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Road King Infr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Road King Infr (RKGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Road King Infr.

Q

What sector and industry does Road King Infr (RKGXF) operate in?

A

Road King Infr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.