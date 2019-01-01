Road King Infrastructure Ltd engaged in developing properties with a focus on residential apartments in China. The company derives most of its income by selling completed residential properties developed by the group and renting investment properties. Most of the company's assets are in mainland China, with the rest in Hong Kong. The property portfolio consists of a land reserve located in the Yangtze River Delta and Bohai Rim regions. Through joint ventures, the company also develops, operates, and manages toll roads. The toll revenue from expressway projects represents nearly all of the group's toll road business.