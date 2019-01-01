ñol

Rivernorth Opps Fund
(NYSE:RIV)
14.7687
-0.0228[-0.15%]
At close: Jun 3
14.95
0.1813[1.23%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
Day High/Low14.68 - 14.85
52 Week High/Low12.8 - 18.75
Open / Close14.69 / 14.78
Float / Outstanding18M / 18.1M
Vol / Avg.52.8K / 117.2K
Mkt Cap268M
P/E8.3
50d Avg. Price14.97
Div / Yield2.04/13.80%
Payout Ratio128.24
EPS-
Total Float18M

Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV), Dividends

Rivernorth Opps Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rivernorth Opps Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

12.9%

Annual Dividend

$2.04

Last Dividend

May 13

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Rivernorth Opps Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on March 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV)?
A

The most current yield for Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV) is 12.87% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

