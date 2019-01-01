QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
48K/90.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
12.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
224M
Outstanding
Braveheart Resources Inc is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Its newest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Braveheart Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Braveheart Resources (RIINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Braveheart Resources (OTCQB: RIINF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Braveheart Resources's (RIINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Braveheart Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Braveheart Resources (RIINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Braveheart Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Braveheart Resources (RIINF)?

A

The stock price for Braveheart Resources (OTCQB: RIINF) is $0.0565 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:01:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Braveheart Resources (RIINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Braveheart Resources.

Q

When is Braveheart Resources (OTCQB:RIINF) reporting earnings?

A

Braveheart Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Braveheart Resources (RIINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Braveheart Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Braveheart Resources (RIINF) operate in?

A

Braveheart Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.