QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rightscorp Inc is a technology company and has a patent-pending, proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content via notifications sent to their internet service providers (ISPs).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rightscorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rightscorp (RIHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rightscorp (OTCPK: RIHT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rightscorp's (RIHT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rightscorp.

Q

What is the target price for Rightscorp (RIHT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rightscorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Rightscorp (RIHT)?

A

The stock price for Rightscorp (OTCPK: RIHT) is $0.02875 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:18:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rightscorp (RIHT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rightscorp.

Q

When is Rightscorp (OTCPK:RIHT) reporting earnings?

A

Rightscorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rightscorp (RIHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rightscorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Rightscorp (RIHT) operate in?

A

Rightscorp is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.